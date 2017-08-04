Educator news: Middle Georgia State names new VP for university advancement

▪ Ken Fincher has been appointed as Middle Georgia State University’s vice president for university advancement and executive director of the Middle Georgia State Foundation. Prior to his new role, he was the assistant vice chancellor for advancement and community engagement at Washington State University.
▪ Tim Regan-Porter, executive director of Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, is one of 18 journalists selected for the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowship. He will spend the 2017-18 year at Stanford University, collaborating on projects that address some of the challenges of journalism.
▪ Three Mercer University professors have been named Governor’s Teaching Fellows: Kenyon Knapp, professor of counseling and coordinator of the Ph.D. program in counselor education and supervision at Penfield College; Tammy Barbe, assistant professor and student and faculty development coordinator in the College of Nursing; and Michael Moore, professor of biology in the College of Liberal Arts.
▪ Gwendolyn Taylor, principal of Huntington Middle School in Houston County, has received the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals.
