Federal grant helps college support future students

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

August 04, 2017 10:06 AM

Fort Valley State University is helping local youths make their college dreams a reality. The college’s Upward Bound federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education has been renewed, which will give them $1,526,120 over the next five years.

The funding will be used to offer tutoring, counseling, mentoring, financial aid assistance and college selection guidance to low-income middle and high school students, many of whom will be the first in their families to receive college educations.

Upward Bound is one of eight federal grants that support children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Colleges, universities and nonprofit organizations can sponsor Upward Bound programs.

Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea

