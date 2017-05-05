Arts center announces student winners

Thirteen Houston County students took home awards from the Perry Arts Center. Students in grades nine through 12 participated in the art show, which had categories for drawing, painting, mixed media, photography and 3D sculptures.
In the drawing category, Emily Pickens and Angela Ashwood, both from Houston County High, won first and second places, respectively. In painting, Hannah Kipper from Houston County High was first, and Abby Wendt of Perry High was second.
Mixed media first-place winner was Quasha Newbill from Warner Robins High; second, Ben Webling from Veterans High; and third, Will Byrd from Perry High.
First-place photography was Amy Jackson of Houston County High; second, Hannah Purvis of Houston County High; and third, Becca Manning of Veterans High.
In sculpture, Jolie Martin from Westfield School won first place; second place went to Sarah Spalding of Warner Robins High; and third place was Tiffany Brandenburg of Warner Robins High.
