Local chorus student earns spot at state event

Makala Cammack is Fort Valley Middle School’s first student to earn a spot in the annual All-State Chorus.
She joined chorus students from across the state in the event hosted by the Georgia Music Educators Association at the Classic Center in Athens on Feb. 23-25. Participants worked with choral directors from around the country and rehearsed more than 20 hours in preparation for the All-State Chorus concert.
Aaron Young, the school’s chorus teacher, also attended the event.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
