May 05, 2017 3:51 PM

Local chorus student earns spot at state event

By Andrea Honaker

Makala Cammack is Fort Valley Middle School’s first student to earn a spot in the annual All-State Chorus.

She joined chorus students from across the state in the event hosted by the Georgia Music Educators Association at the Classic Center in Athens on Feb. 23-25. Participants worked with choral directors from around the country and rehearsed more than 20 hours in preparation for the All-State Chorus concert.

Aaron​ Young​, the school’s chorus teacher, also attended the event.

