What you need to know about Middle Georgia’s college commencements

CENTRAL GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Macon Coliseum
Undergraduate class: More than 600
Speaker: Alvetta Peterman Thomas, president at Southern Crescent Technical College
FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Health and Physical Education Complex, Fort Valley
Speaker: Actress Karan Kendrick
GEORGIA COLLEGE & STATE UNIVERSITY
When: Saturday, 8:45 a.m. for College of Arts and Sciences and 1:45 p.m. for College of Business, College of Education and College of Health Sciences
Where: Georgia College Centennial Center, Milledgeville
Undergraduate class: 464
Speaker: Cedric Howard, vice president for student affairs at State University of New York at Fredonia
GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE: MILLEDGEVILLE
When: 10 a.m. May 26
Where: Georgia College Centennial Center, Milledgeville
Undergraduate class: 303
Speaker: Lt. Governor Casey Cagle
GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE: WARNER ROBINS
When: 2 p.m. June 10
Where: Homer J. Walker Civic Center, Warner Robins
Undergraduate class: Around 120
Speaker: State Rep. Shaw Blackmon
GORDON STATE COLLEGE
When: 8:30 a.m. May 12
Where: Lambdin Green in the center of campus, Barnesville
Undergraduate class: 314
Speaker: Dr. C. Thomas Hopkins Jr., regent for the University System of Georgia
MERCER UNIVERSITY
When: 3:30 p.m. May 13
Where: Hawkins Arena, Macon
Undergraduate class: 531
Speakers: J. Reginald Murphy, journalist and business executive, and graduating senior Alayna Williams
MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
When: 2 p.m. Wednesday for School of Health Sciences; 10 a.m. May 11 for College of Arts & Sciences and the Georgia Academy; and 2 p.m. May 11 for School of Aviation, School of Business, School of Education and School of Information Technology
Where: Recreation and Wellness Center, Macon
Undergraduate class: Around 600
Speaker: Wednesday, Steve J. Daugherty, CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital; and May 11, Herman Boone, the legendary high school football coach portrayed in the movie “Remember the Titans”
WESLEYAN COLLEGE
When: 10 a.m. May 13
Where: Porter Auditorium, Macon
Undergraduate class: Around 110
Speaker: Actress Karan Kendrick
