Education

May 04, 2017 4:29 PM

What you need to know about Middle Georgia’s college commencements

By Andrea Honaker

ahonaker@macon.com

CENTRAL GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Macon Coliseum

Undergraduate class: More than 600

Speaker: Alvetta Peterman Thomas, president at Southern Crescent Technical College

FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY

When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Health and Physical Education Complex, Fort Valley

Speaker: Actress Karan Kendrick

GEORGIA COLLEGE & STATE UNIVERSITY

When: Saturday, 8:45 a.m. for College of Arts and Sciences and 1:45 p.m. for College of Business, College of Education and College of Health Sciences

Where: Georgia College Centennial Center, Milledgeville

Undergraduate class: 464

Speaker: Cedric Howard, vice president for student affairs at State University of New York at Fredonia

GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE: MILLEDGEVILLE

When: 10 a.m. May 26

Where: Georgia College Centennial Center, Milledgeville

Undergraduate class: 303

Speaker: Lt. Governor Casey Cagle

GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE: WARNER ROBINS

When: 2 p.m. June 10

Where: Homer J. Walker Civic Center, Warner Robins

Undergraduate class: Around 120

Speaker: State Rep. Shaw Blackmon

GORDON STATE COLLEGE

When: 8:30 a.m. May 12

Where: Lambdin Green in the center of campus, Barnesville

Undergraduate class: 314

Speaker: Dr. C. Thomas Hopkins Jr., regent for the University System of Georgia

MERCER UNIVERSITY

When: 3:30 p.m. May 13

Where: Hawkins Arena, Macon

Undergraduate class: 531

Speakers: J. Reginald Murphy, journalist and business executive, and graduating senior Alayna Williams

MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

When: 2 p.m. Wednesday for School of Health Sciences; 10 a.m. May 11 for College of Arts & Sciences and the Georgia Academy; and 2 p.m. May 11 for School of Aviation, School of Business, School of Education and School of Information Technology

Where: Recreation and Wellness Center, Macon

Undergraduate class: Around 600

Speaker: Wednesday, Steve J. Daugherty, CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital; and May 11, Herman Boone, the legendary high school football coach portrayed in the movie “Remember the Titans”

WESLEYAN COLLEGE

When: 10 a.m. May 13

Where: Porter Auditorium, Macon

Undergraduate class: Around 110

Speaker: Actress Karan Kendrick

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Life obstacle leads man to new career field

Life obstacle leads man to new career field 1:01

Life obstacle leads man to new career field
ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements 0:58

ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements
One Day, 150 Students, 700 Community Service Hours 0:49

One Day, 150 Students, 700 Community Service Hours

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos