Middle Georgia State grad finds silver lining in tragedy

A challenging life obstacle steered Brian White to his new career field.
The 35-year-old just completed his biology degree from Middle Georgia State University and will start the prosthetics and orthotics master’s degree program at Georgia Tech this fall. He lives in Cadwell with wife, Alicia, and their children Brody, 8, and Millie, 2.
White previously worked in the industrial industry, but in 2010 he lost one of his legs in a workplace accident. He knew he would have to find another career, and he realized his calling during his recovery.
Steve Miller, regional vice president for the prosthetics and orthotics company Hanger Clinic, built White’s prosthetic leg and was a huge source of encouragement and inspiration for him, White said.
Miller is also an amputee, having lost a leg from cancer at age 11. He learned firsthand how important — and life-changing — good-fitting prosthetics could be.
Doctors told White that he would probably never be able to walk even with a prosthetic, but Miller had a “can-do attitude” and assured him that he could.
And he did.
“Whenever I first lost my leg, nobody could relate to me,” White said. “Then I met Steve, and he’s doing prosthetic work and he’s missing a leg. I can relate to him, and it gave me hope for the future. It was a turning point, and I want to do that for other people.”
White is among 14 students who’ve been accepted into Georgia Tech’s two-year prosthetics program. Miller was one of the first people he called when he learned the good news. White wants to build prosthetics for other amputees and offer them support like he received.
“He wanted to help others achieve what he’s achieved in life,” Miller said. “He’s going to be absolutely great. He’s lived through it. He’s come out on the other end.
“He knows that something like an amputation should never slow you down, and life is still there and you can make the most of it. He can be a huge inspiration for his patients in the future.”
College undergraduate commencements
CENTRAL GEORGIA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Macon Coliseum
Undergraduate class: More than 600
Speaker: Alvetta Peterman Thomas, president at Southern Crescent Technical College
FORT VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
When: 9:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Health and Physical Education Complex, Fort Valley
Speaker: Actress Karan Kendrick
GEORGIA COLLEGE & STATE UNIVERSITY
When: Saturday, 8:45 a.m. for College of Arts and Sciences and 1:45 p.m. for College of Business, College of Education and College of Health Sciences
Where: Georgia College Centennial Center, Milledgeville
Undergraduate class: 464
Speaker: Cedric Howard, vice president for student affairs at State University of New York at Fredonia
GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE: MILLEDGEVILLE
When: 10 a.m. May 26
Where: Georgia College Centennial Center, Milledgeville
Undergraduate class: 303
Speaker: Lt. Governor Casey Cagle
GEORGIA MILITARY COLLEGE: WARNER ROBINS
When: 2 p.m. June 10
Where: Homer J. Walker Civic Center, Warner Robins
Undergraduate class: Around 120
Speaker: State Rep. Shaw Blackmon
GORDON STATE COLLEGE
When: 8:30 a.m. May 12
Where: Lambdin Green in the center of campus, Barnesville
Undergraduate class: 314
Speaker: Dr. C. Thomas Hopkins Jr., regent for the University System of Georgia
MERCER UNIVERSITY
When: 3:30 p.m. May 13
Where: Hawkins Arena, Macon
Undergraduate class: 531
Speakers: J. Reginald Murphy, journalist and business executive, and graduating senior Alayna Williams
MIDDLE GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
When: 2 p.m. Wednesday for School of Health Sciences; 10 a.m. May 11 for College of Arts & Sciences and the Georgia Academy; and 2 p.m. May 11 for School of Aviation, School of Business, School of Education and School of Information Technology
Where: Recreation and Wellness Center, Macon
Undergraduate class: Around 600
Speaker: Wednesday, Steve J. Daugherty, CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital; and May 11, Herman Boone, the high school football coach portrayed in the movie “Remember the Titans”
WESLEYAN COLLEGE
When: 10 a.m. May 13
Where: Porter Auditorium, Macon
Undergraduate class: Around 110
Speaker: Actress Karan Kendrick
