Middle Georgia State grad finds silver lining in tragedy

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Program decreasing school discipline problems Pause 0:58 ACE to use bond proceeds for building improvements 3:04 Program working to create a more diverse teacher workforce 2:11 2017 National Day of Prayer event in Warner Robins draws a crowd 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 2:26 Gaming machine company to forfeit $1.6 milion in racketeering lawsuit settlement 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 3:43 Donald Trump: GOP health care plan 'empowers states and consumers' 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 5:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Officer finds wanted man -- in man cave Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

After losing his leg in an industrial accident, Brian White was inspired to pursue a career in prosthetics. He is graduating from Middle Georgia State University with a degree in biology and will start the prosthetics and orthotics master’s degree program at Georgia Tech this fall. Video courtesy of Middle Georgia State University