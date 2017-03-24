Houston school district seeks feedback during community meetings

Community members can get updated on the Houston County school district during two upcoming meetings. Shared Decision Making Meetings are planned for 6 p.m. April 4 at Perry Public Library, 1201 Washington St.; and 6 p.m. April 13 at Centerville Public Library, 206 Gunn Road.
Attendees can learn about what’s happening in Houston County schools and also give their thoughts on federal programs and system plans. Subjects to be discussed include Title 1 funding and parent involvement; Title II and the Equity Plan; Title III and the ESOL program; Local Education Agency instructional and strategic plans; Flexible Learning Program plans; and needs assessments for migrant and homeless education program.
For more information, contact the family involvement coordinator at 478-988-6200, ext. 10908 or carla.thorpe@hcbe.net.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
