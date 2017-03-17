Ready for the GRE? Workshop will make sure you are

Students can learn more about graduate school exams this Tuesday. Middle Georgia State University is offering test-taking tips and information on pricing and registration during two workshops.
A session on the GRE is at 3:30 p.m., and the 4:30 p.m. session will be about the GMAT. Participants can also find out more about master’s programs at Middle Georgia State University. Current Middle Georgia State students and the community are invited.
The workshops will be held in room 212 of Oak Hall on the Warner Robins campus, 100 University Blvd. Preregistration is not required but can be done at www.mga.edu/career-services. For directions, visit www.mga.edu/about/maps.aspx.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments