Bibb BOE moves forward with new transportation facility, budget talks continue

A one-time incentives-based 3 percent raise is among items being discussed by the Bibb County Board of Education in its early talks about next year’s budget.
Other possibilities for next year discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting include hiring 22 medical technicians for each elementary school and hiring 20 more teachers, according to a draft of the budget.
Ron Collier, chief financial officer, said the school system lost more than 400 students to state-chartered Cirrus Academy, but the district didn’t lose any state funding because of the state’s “hold harmless” rule.
In other business, the board voted to start negotiations with International City Builders to construct the new campus police and transportation facility planned on Cavalier Drive.
The decision comes after the board’s retreat, where board member Bob Easter said everyone got “a better understanding” of, and became more comfortable with, the bidding process.
Board members Lester Miller, Sundra Woodford and Thelma Dillard were absent for the votes. Dillard said she intended to vote on the transportation facility but had an emergency and was not present.
Also Tuesday night, the board finalized negotiations with Sheridan/Stafford Construction for the $35 million Northeast High and Appling Middle schools facility.
The pre-construction fee will cost $43,250 in addition to a 3.25 percent construction management fee on the total construction cost, according to board documents.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments