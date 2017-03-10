Education

March 10, 2017 7:06 PM

Peach students selected for all-star band

By Andrea Honaker

Five Peach County students were chosen for the University of Georgia’s 2017 High School All-Star Band. The teens spent four days in Athens in January for the annual event known as “Janfest.”

The Peach County High participants were Jack McEver, percussion; Griffin Meeks, tuba; Kamari Hardee, clarinet; Ikeia Smith, clarinet; and Cassie Hayes, trombone. UGA band staff members chose the students based on their musical accomplishments, instrumentation needs and recommendations.

About a 1,000 band students from 130 high schools participated. Students were divided into eight festival bands and practiced with nationally recognized conductors. The festival concluded with a concert at the UGA Performing Arts Center.

