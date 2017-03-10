University adds management master’s program

Middle Georgia State University has added a third master’s program to its catalog. Starting this summer, students can work toward a Master of Science in Management at the school.
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved the new program Feb. 23. Middle Georgia State already has master’s programs in information technology and nursing, and others are in the works.
The management concentrations are accounting, general management, program management and supply chain management, and courses will be offered on the Warner Robins campus. The program also will give students with bachelor’s degrees in accounting the opportunity to earn the master’s-level hours required to take the CPA exam.
Applications are being accept now. Contact the graduate admissions department at 478-929-6865 or graduateadmissions@mga.edu. For more information, go to www.mga.edu/graduate-studies/.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments