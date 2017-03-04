Area schools get nods from state for AP programs, statewide test scores

Several area schools have been named 2017 Advanced Placement Honor Schools or Title 1 Rewards Schools by the Georgia Department of Education.
The Advanced Placement Honor Schools report looked at how much of a school’s student population took AP course exams, how many students earned scores of 3 or higher and the number of students who took multiple AP tests.
Howard, Rutland, Southwest and Northeast high schools in Bibb County were named AP Honor Schools. All five of Houston County’s high schools made the list: Houston County High, Northside High, Perry High, Veterans High and Warner Robins High. Jones County High School was also recognized.
On the Title 1 Rewards School list, the highest-performing schools on statewide assessments over three years included Alexander II Magnet School in Bibb County; Quail Run and Centerville elementary schools in Houston; Sutton and Scott elementary schools in Monroe; and Bleckley County Elementary.
High progress schools showed the most improvement on statewide tests over three years. Area Title 1 schools on that list were Howard Middle and Heritage Elementary schools in Bibb County; Eagle Springs, Northside, Westside, Russell and Shirley Hills elementary schools in Houston County; and Clifton Ridge Middle School in Jones County.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
