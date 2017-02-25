Aviation school offers in-state tuition to Ala., Florida and S.C. residents

Students from bordering states now can pursue a career in aviation at Middle Georgia State University for a fraction of the cost.
Starting this fall, residents of Alabama, Florida and South Carolina can get in-state tuition rates for the School of Aviation. The program is expanding and trying to make flight training more widely available to in-state and out-of-state students, according to a release.
The School of Aviation’s headquarters is at the university’s Eastman campus. A satellite location was recently created at the Macon Downtown Airport, and the goal is to create other satellite locations in the future.
“Middle Georgia State has the only public aviation school in the state, so we are uniquely positioned to educate and train professionals that the industry needs,” said Adon Clark, dean of the School of Aviation. “The out-of-state waiver will help us extend our reach to potential students interested in any of the aviation field’s variety of specialties."
For more information, email wesley.sewell@mga.edu or call 478-960-2231.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments