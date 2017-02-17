2017 Miss Perry Middle School crowned

Briana Wynn is the 2017 Miss Perry Middle School. The school pageant was held Feb. 4 and sponsored by the Honors Program at Perry Middle School.
Wynn also won the casual wear and interview categories. The first runner-up is Julie Edes and second runner-up is Valorie Whitman.
Ali Rae Dykes was the evening wear winner, and Alyssa Hurst won the application award. Scotland Wicker took home the Miss Congeniality award and C’Trelle Murray the people’s choice award.
Jorjana Marin was recognized for having the highest GPA in sixth grade; Ali Rae Dykes, highest GPA in seventh grade; and Lana Aromatorio, highest GPA in eighth grade.
