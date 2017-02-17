Go Fish Center hosts toddler program

The Go Fish Education Center in Perry is registering toddlers for a special program Friday. The theme of the Toad-ally Toddlers event is “Fishing for the Alphabet,” and sessions will include a brief lesson, songs, story time, animal encounters, hands-on activities and crafts.
Space is limited for the four sessions: from 9:15-10:15 a.m., 10:15-11:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. The program is geared toward children ages 1 to 4, but siblings may also attend. Pre-registration is required and can be done at www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c44aea822a0f94-february.
The program is free with regular paid admission, and children 2 and younger get in free. For more information, email gofisheducationcenter@gmail.com.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments