Middle Georgia State holds info sessions for potential nursing students

Interested in a career in nursing? Middle Georgia State University invites potential students to informational sessions to learn more about its bachelor’s and associate’s degree programs.
Attendees will meet with faculty and learn about the application process, admissions criteria, class schedules, clinical sites and tuition.
Sessions are planned for 10 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Warner Robins campus, room 133 of Thomas Hall; 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the Cochran campus, room 104 of the Roberts Library; 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday on the Macon campus, room 187 of the Jones Building; 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday on the Macon campus, room 212 of the Jones Building; and 11 a.m. to noon and 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday on the Dublin campus, room 208 of the Dublin Annex.
For maps and directions, go to www.mga.edu/about/maps.aspx. Call 478-471-2761 for more information.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
