January 27, 2017 5:24 PM

11 slots open for current pre-K year at Childcare Network locations in Houston

By Andrea Honaker

Houston County parents: want to get your child in Georgia’s pre-kindergarten program right now? Childcare Network has 11 openings at three of its Houston locations.

There is one slot open at Childcare Network 213 on South Kimberly Road, eight slots at Childcare Network 222 on Moody Road and two slots at Childcare Network 252 on North Houston Road.

To apply or for more information, visit the school or call 866-521-5437. Children must have turned 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2016. Check back with The Telegraph and macon.com for a full story on the importance of the pre-K program and registration deadlines for the 2017-18 school year.

