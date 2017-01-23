Forums to focus on racial concentration in Bibb schools

In the coming months, Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism — along with its partners, Georgia Public Broadcasting and The Telegraph — will be reporting on school resegregation in Macon-Bibb County. We hope to learn more about why it’s happening and what the effect is on students and the broader community.
As part of our reporting, the CCJ will host two community meetings where people with a stake in Macon-Bibb K-12 education are invited to tell us their stories. In particular, we’re hoping that parents will answer these basic questions:
▪ Where do you send your children to school and why?
▪ Do you like the options you have? Why or why not?
▪ How important is it to you that your children attend racially and economically diverse schools?
The meetings will be held at 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, in the Buck Melton Center, 150 Sessions Drive, and at 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26, in the auditorium at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Refreshments will be served, and there will be activities for children.
Those unable to attend can email us at raceinschools@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 478-216-7374.
