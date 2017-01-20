10 Houston schools get grants for STEM education

Grant funding will allow 10 Houston County schools to add new science, technology, engineering and math components to the classroom. The school district awarded a total of $200,000 in Innovation Grants to the schools at its Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting.
This is the second year the grants have been awarded, and dollar amounts range from $5,400 to $36,000. Feagin Mill Middle School will use its funds to build an outdoor STEM classroom, and Westside Elementary will create a STEM summer camp. Quail Run Elementary will stock its STEM lab with iPads and laptops, and Langston Road Elementary will buy STEM lab materials.
Huntington Middle, Thomson Middle and Kings Chapel Elementary will install zSpace technology. Mossy Creek Middle will add a solar-powered hydroponics system and greenhouses. Northside Elementary will use its grant for drones, coding and programming software and hardware, and Tucker Elementary will create a science garden with weather instruments.
Check back with The Telegraph and macon.com to learn more about these new programs and technology as they are implemented in the schools.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments