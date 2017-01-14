Northside teacher wins Agriculture in the Classroom award

A Northside Elementary School teacher is the 2016 Georgia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year. Marla Garnto, a music teacher for kindergarten through fifth grade at the Warner Robins school, received the award during the Georgia Farm Bureau’s convention in December at Jekyll Island.
She regularly incorporates agriculture into her lessons and shows children how it relates to their daily lives. Garnto and her colleagues designed a STEM curriculum that related to efficiency issues with a farm’s processing lines.
Garnto received a plaque, $500 and a trip to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Kansas City, Missouri, in June. She has also been invited to present at the Georgia Farm Bureau Education Leadership Conference in March.
