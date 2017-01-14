Seniors still have time to apply to college, but the clock is ticking

It may still be January, but high school seniors should be thinking about the fall.
Now’s the time for students to make decisions about their future, whether that’s entering the workforce, military or college.
Teens looking at higher education have a number of resources available to make sure they’re on the right track and help them navigate the process. Local educators say it’s not too late if students haven’t begun the college application process, but they need to get moving now.
Removing barriers
It can be overwhelming to narrow down the schools, figure out what is affordable and know where to get started, said Monica Smith, Houston County’s student services coordinator and lead counselor.
“Not only are they worrying about applying for college or preparing for the military or work. They still have a full academic load,” said Chanda Williams, a Southwest Magnet High School and Law Academy graduation coach. “Many of them are working very diligently to keep their grades up.”
School counselors and graduation coaches can help students learn how to manage their time so they can stay focused on post-graduation plans, she said.
Schools start providing students with resources and information in the fall. Houston County already has had a districtwide college fair, and Southwest invited college, military and business recruiters to its senior night.
Some area high schools have additional fairs in the winter and spring, Smith said. For instance, about 40 colleges and businesses will be represented during Southwest’s College and Career Day on March 3, which is open to all students and eighth-graders in feeder schools.
College recruiters visit high schools throughout the year, so students can find out more about the offerings without having to travel.
“We want to remove barriers from students being able to apply for college,” Williams said.
November was National College Application Month and Georgia Apply to College Month, during which some colleges waived application fees, Smith and Williams said. Southwest often provides students with free transcripts, and recruiters visiting the schools usually waive fees if students apply that day.
In addition, the Gear Up Grant allowed every Bibb County high school to administer the SAT to students for free on a Saturday in October, Williams said.
Playing catch-up
Area counselors encourage students to apply to colleges by Thanksgiving or Christmas break, but that timeline doesn’t work for everyone. While early admission deadlines have passed, a lot of colleges and universities have open enrollment into May, June or July.
However, students should aim to complete their applications by February or they’ll be pushing it, Williams said. The longer they wait, the more limited their options will be, Smith said.
Students who are just getting started should set up a free account at www.GaFutures.org, Williams said. This college resource center was launched by the Georgia Student Finance Commission over the summer, replacing the former GAcollege411, said Chris Green, the commission’s director of government and media relations. Users can search for college programs, scholarships and application deadlines, and apply to multiple schools through a common application.
A “one-stop shop” where students can plan, apply and pay for college, GaFutures has gained 200,000 active accounts and processed 84,000 college applications in its first five months. Green said students should follow up with colleges after applying to see if additional documents are needed.
The next step is for students to register to take the SAT or ACT if they haven’t done so already, so their scores will be in when they have narrowed down their college choices and are ready to apply, Williams said. Then, they’ll need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Getting financial aid in place is often the most challenging part of the college process.
“We’re kind of inundated with available resources on campus to help our students plan for college and get an idea of what they want to do after graduation, Williams said. “You’ve got all of these resources and programs, but when you’re having a (hard) time choosing, that’s when having conversation with a graduation coach or adviser is important.”
Williams said Southwest students have access to graduation and senior coaches and advisers, and they can get additional one-on-one or small group assistance from programs such as Advancement Via Individual Determination, Legacy Builders Foundation and the U.S. Department of Education’s Trio to get additional. The school will have financial aid and career and college workshops in January and February.
Andrea Honaker
