Seniors still have time to apply to college, but the clock is ticking

0:48 "Hidden Figures" actress challenges local students to be the best version of themselves Pause

2:30 Elementary students give advice to Trump

2:32 Former Macon Mayor and retired educator Maj. David Carter remembers John and Bob Anderson in high school

1:12 Brothers create scholarship to help Bibb students go to college

0:26 Her destiny is to dance

2:40 Macon couple heading to Washington, not to celebrate Trump election, but to protest it.

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years