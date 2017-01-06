Veterans High math instructor named Houston Gifted Teacher of the Year

The Houston County school district has selected Dave Gibbs as its Gifted Teacher of the Year.
The Veterans High School math teacher and department chairman has been teaching since 2004, and he’s been instructing gifted students for 11 years.
He was the 2016-17 Veterans High School Teacher of the Year and a top five finalist for the Houston County Teacher of the Year award. Gibbs also was the math coordinator for the National Math and Science Initiative for the Houston County schools and a NMSI instructor for Advanced Placement Statistics across Georgia.
“His mastery of instructional methods and constant self-evaluation are patent in his continued success, as he regularly analyzes student results, content results and instruction pacing,” Veterans High Assistant Principal Amy Barbour said in a release.
