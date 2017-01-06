Kings Chapel, Miller Elementary win county academic bowl

Kings Chapel and Miller Elementary schools won first and second places, respectively, at the 2016 Academic Bowl Competition.
Twenty-one elementary schools in Houston County participated in the annual event at Mossy Creek Middle School last month.
Most of the 159 students were in the fifth-grade Gifted and Talented Education program, but there were also a few fourth-graders who participated. Students competed in five rounds, answering questions on subjects ranging from math and science to language and fine arts.
Kings Chapel Elementary team members were Evan Franklin, Fraser Faith Knapek, Madeline Jones, Owen Middleton, Peyton Burks and Ella Dowd. Miller Elementary team members were Taylee Julkes, Rihanna Barcelo, Jackson Tyler, Adam Peachey, Evelynn Jones, Kaylin Grover, Trinity McGee, Riddick Barcelo and Laura Lerma Herrera.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments