Howard High students rewarded with trip to Rigby’s

Nearly 100 Howard High School students were rewarded with a special field trip last month.
The teens had a day of fun at Rigby’s Entertainment Center in Warner Robins on Dec. 8. The students who participated had passing grades in all classes, weren’t late to any classes as of October, and were not sent to the office for behavior issues.
The outing was sponsored by Rigby’s and organized by the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports team, which “encourages students to make positive choices socially and academically,” according to teacher Kristi Sykes.
