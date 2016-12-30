Bridget Willis named CGTC instructor of year

Central Georgia Technical College has named Bridget Willis as its 2017 Instructor of the Year. The computer technology instructor and division head is the latest winner of the local Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction.
“Bridget is a very hard working individual that cares greatly for her students, her profession and CGTC,” said Jackie Turner, associate dean of Academic Affairs. “She is very dedicated to technical education and advancing it in any way possible.”
Willis has worked for the school full-time since 2003. She is involved in Move On When Ready, Degree Works, Accelerating Opportunity and Global Initiatives programs. She was nominated for the award by her peers.
She will go on to the central region competition in Warner Robins on March 1, and the state competition in Atlanta on April 11-12.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments