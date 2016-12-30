Education

Four Houston middle schools advance to regional academic bowl

Four Houston County middle schools will move on to the next level of the academic bowl competitions. Feagin Mill, Mossy Creek, Perry and Warner Robins were the top four teams at the district event Dec. 8.

They will compete in the regional Professional Association of Georgia Educators Academic Bowl at Feagin Mill Middle on Jan. 7, along with teams from Bibb, Peach and Jones counties.

Students answer questions about math, science, language arts, social and miscellaneous subjects during the academic bowl events.

