Houston BOE communications department earns eight awards at state conference

The Communications Relations Department for the Houston County Board of Education received eight state awards recently. At its annual conference in Augusta, the Georgia School Public Relations Association awarded the department gold awards for its 2015-16 student art calendar, top 10 teacher of the year video, social media, education special purpose local option sales tax 2017-2022 campaign and teacher appreciation week campaign.
The Houston Community Relations Department also won best in category awards for social media, top 10 teacher of the year and teacher appreciation week 2016 campaign.
Department employees are Teresa Davis, secretary; Tabitha Clark, media/technology assistant; and Beth McLaughlin, community and school relations director. The team has earned 52 state awards since 2006.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
