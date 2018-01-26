Macon mom leaps on car, slaps her backside, cusses child’s father at dentist’s office

Her antics were so bizarre that by the time she sprang onto the hood of her son’s father’s car, onlookers had pulled out their phones and begun videoing her. The woman, 50, was said to be upset because her child had, without her knowledge, been taken to the dentist by the child’s father. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was sent to the dental office on Mercer University Drive on the afternoon of Jan. 10 to check on the woman. She was described as a “disorderly subject.” The child’s father, 43, was there, and the father told the deputy that the woman was “yelling at him to kiss her a--” while she slapped her own fanny in the office’s parking lot. The woman had also reportedly been inside “cussing at the top of her lungs, causing a disturbance.” The child’s father said the mother also leaped on the hood of his car and was “jumping up and down,” the sheriff’s report added. The woman tried to leave when the deputy showed up but was arrested and jailed on a disorderly conduct charge.
A Macon teen who’d had his driving privileges taken away got mad and “started destroying things” at his family’s house off Barrington Hall Drive in mid-December, a Bibb sheriff’s report said. “He became irate because he could not go anywhere.” The boy, 17, was said to have “grabbed a baseball bat and knocked everything off the walls of his room, putting holes in the Sheetrock. … The television on his dresser was destroyed and shattered.” The teen’s mother said he twisted the screen of her laptop computer until it broke, and that he then went to his father’s closet and ripped up some shirts. The teen was arrested on a family-violence charge.
Dispatches: When a sheriff’s deputy frisked a shoplifting suspect outside the Family Dollar at 3567 Houston Ave. in Macon the night of Jan. 21, the deputy heard the crinkle of a concealed bag of Cheez-Its. The suspect, a 19-year-old man, had reportedly tucked the baked-cheddar snacks inside his work suit and strode out without paying. Also hidden in the young man’s clothing was a box of Jimmy Dean biscuits. . . . Another alleged thief was hawked down outside a Pio Nono Avenue Exxon mart just south of Anthony Road. It was about 4 a.m. on Jan. 20 when a Bibb sheriff’s deputy spotted the 31-year-old suspect dashing out of the store with a 12-pack of Budweiser. The deputy chased the man, caught him and handcuffed him. The man, according to the deputy’s write-up, claimed he had a drug problem and that he was taking the beer to a guy named “Big Mike” to trade for crack cocaine.
