Drunken man reportedly threatens cop after nightclub outburst in Macon

He was thrown out of the Crazy Bull nightclub for trying to start a fight with a guy in the club’s restroom. And then, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, he kept trying to get back into the place, screaming and cussing because they wouldn’t let him in. The episode began about 2 a.m. on Feb. 4. When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the Second Street establishment, the alleged troublemaker, his hands in the air, walked up to the deputy. “He appeared to be extremely intoxicated,” the deputy’s write-up noted. After being told of the man’s actions, which were said to include threatening club workers and even grabbing one by the arm, the deputy arrested the 32-year-old. At that point the man “became even more irate,” the deputy’s report added. The man spewed foul language, sexual slurs and threats at the deputy, calling the officer an “idiot.” Among other derogatory remarks the Perry man reportedly made, he also was said to have told the deputy to remove his handcuffs so he could, in far more unflattering terms, exact bodily harm on the deputy. He was jailed for disorderly conduct.
