Clash over shared lover boils over at Macon wing eatery as women brawl on floor

One evening earlier this month in downtown Macon, a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a fight at Moon’s Wings at 946 First St. When the deputy arrived, two women were brawling on the restaurant floor. The deputy separated the pair, handcuffed them and escorted them outside where he asked what had started the fracas. Both more or less said the same thing. The deputy’s write-up noted that the women, both 29 and best friends, were quarreling over a guy. One said the other was “sleeping with her boyfriend,” the report said. The other woman said the fellow had been her best friend’s beau, but that now he was hers. “After getting both of them to calm down by sitting them in the back of my patrol car,” the deputy’s report went on, “I issued each one a citation for disorderly conduct.” The deputy also checked to see if there were any outstanding warrants for either woman. It turned out that one of the women was wanted for failing to appear in court in Monroe County. The Bibb deputy drove that woman to the McDonald’s on Bass Road in north Macon and met up with a Monroe deputy who took the woman on to jail in Forsyth.
