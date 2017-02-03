All was well as he was having sex and watching the big game, until …

Dispatches: The guy said he was having sex with a prostitute, watching the AFC Championship game on TV and, as a Bibb County sheriff’s report put it, “having a good time.” It was the evening of Jan. 22 and the man, a 48-year-old from Fort Valley, said he had dropped by a spot on Columbus Road in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood to enjoy himself. Then he let a fellow there in his late 20s borrow his ’97 Chevy pickup. But the fellow who borrowed it never returned. The borrower later offered to bring the truck back if the owner gave him $100, which the owner did. Even so, the borrower didn’t return the truck. The owner called the police. . . . On Jan. 24, a woman on Jeffersonville Road in east Macon reported that a man spit on her car. . . . The same day, a man thought to be posing as a gumball machine vendor went to Johnson’s Garden Center on Hartley Street in midtown Macon. He reportedly took the gum machine — along with the money inside it. He did this, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, after saying there was a problem with “the hardness of the gum.”
