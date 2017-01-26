Cop Shop Blog

January 26, 2017

Mystery man in truck leads cops on chase through south Macon

A white Ford F-150 pickup blew through an intersection on Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon recently, nearly causing a wreck. A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw the truck “driving reckless” and took off after it. “The suspect’s vehicle refused to stop,” the deputy’s write-up said of the Dec. 18 incident, which began at the intersection of Rocky Creek Road. With the chase on, topping speeds of 70 mph, “it appeared like the passenger attempted to get the driver to stop. … He held his hands up in the air during the chase,” the report went on. The truck stopped two miles away from Pio Nono on Fairfax Drive in Bloomfield. The driver took off running and got away, but his passenger stayed put. The passenger, also a man, said he had just met the driver at a store and only knew him by the name “Baby Joe.” The truck, it turned out, had been stolen from Houston County.

