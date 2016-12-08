‘Irate’ attacker reportedly whacks man with hedge clippers in scuffle along I-75

Three men from Albany were hauling a load of furniture back from Macon when an argument broke out as they were about to leave Bibb County on Interstate 75. The men were in a truck when one of them, according to a sheriff’s report, “became irate because he wanted a video game.” He grew even angrier, the report said, when one of the men told him that he owed the man a dollar for a Coke. The angry guy, whose age wasn’t noted in the report, then “grabbed a set of hedge clippers that were in the truck and began striking (one of the men) who was sitting in the front passenger seat.” The driver pulled over near Sardis Church Road and “a scuffle ensued” on the side of the highway. The man being struck with the clippers tried to wrest them away from his alleged attacker, the report said, and when he did the clippers smacked his face. The alleged attacker, said to suffer from “mental issues,” ran off into the woods and was later picked up by Peach County sheriff’s deputies. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The wounded man declined to press charges.
Comments