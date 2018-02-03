Teen caught choking sister, who is in critical condition and he's locked up

Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrested a 16-year-old accused of nearly choking the life out of his sister Friday evening.
At about 5:15 p.m., an officer ordered the teen to let her go after deputies arrived at a reported domestic dispute at 1261 West Mount Road, according to a sheriff's news release.
The sister, 20-year-old Alexus Watkins, was unresponsive and the deputy began CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.
Watkins was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in critical condition.
The teen was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center on Riggins Mill Road and charged with aggravated assault.
The case is under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
