Bandits in hoodies pull out a knife in store robbery

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

February 02, 2018 04:51 AM

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who used a knife while robbing a Macon store.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, two black males wearing dark clothes and hoodies covering their faces approached the cashier at the Save A Lot at 1538 Eisenhower Parkway, according to a news release.

One of them pulled the knife and demanded money.

They took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the store.

No one was hurt in the armed robbery.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

