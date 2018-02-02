Bandits in hoodies pull out a knife in store robbery

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who used a knife while robbing a Macon store.
Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, two black males wearing dark clothes and hoodies covering their faces approached the cashier at the Save A Lot at 1538 Eisenhower Parkway, according to a news release.
One of them pulled the knife and demanded money.
They took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the store.
Never miss a local story.
No one was hurt in the armed robbery.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call for a sheriff's investigator at 478-751-7500, or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments