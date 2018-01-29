Student badly hurt, others injured after Houston County school bus overturns

A student was seriously hurt after a Houston County school bus overturned while taking 30 students home Monday afternoon.
The bus flipped on its side as it was traveling downhill at a sharp curve on Forest Park Drive about 4:15 p.m., Warner Robins assistant police chief Maj. John Wagner said.
At least one student was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon. Five others, including the driver, were treated for minor injuries at Houston Medical Center. Those who weren't harmed were reunited with their parents.
Kids on the bus ranged from ages 6-11 and included students from Parkwood and Pearl Stephens elementary schools.
