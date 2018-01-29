Test on recovered rifle could show if killer is still out there after 3 dead in Byromville

4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year Pause

0:59 Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones

1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level'

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

9:42 They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

0:54 'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting

1:11 Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death

1:15 You could test ride a hog and adopt a dog at animal adoption event

1:06 Eisenhower business district seeing benefits of reinvestment