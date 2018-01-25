Ga. man at Waffle House screams, ‘I’ll go to jail over some barbecue sauce!’ And does

There was a condiment-related commotion at a Macon Waffle House the other night.
In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, a guy sat down at the counter in the Riverside Drive diner, which lies just west of Interstate 75 near Pierce Avenue.
Perched on a stool, the man ordered something to eat.
A spicy stir ensued.
Three women who work there later told police that the fellow asked for some barbecue sauce. The women, one of whom was named Basil, informed him that they had none.
A Bibb County sheriff’s report of the episode notes that the man “then began screaming obscenities and insulting” the workers, trying “to create conflict, saying things such as, ‘I wouldn’t (expletive) ask you if I didn’t know you had it!”
The man reportedly added: “I’ll go to (expletive) jail over some barbecue sauce!”
And he did.
The remarks, the report goes on, “caused the employees and customers to fear for their safety.”
When the cops got there, the man who is accused of causing the disturbance, Willie Edward Drake, 43, was said to be “uncooperative and disorderly.”
Drake, from Columbus, was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge. He had been staying in Macon at a Rodeway Inn up the street from the Waffle House.
A Telegraph reporter called the Waffle House to ask if the restaurant does, in fact, have barbecue sauce. It does not.
Nor, it appears, does the county jail, where Drake was still being held Thursday evening in lieu of $390 bond.
“We stay with the basics on condiments,” Sheriff David Davis said. “Mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise.”
