Man, woman, baby are dead, another lady critically hurt after Dooly County shooting

Before the sun came up Thursday, three people were killed and another critically wounded in Dooly County.
The GBI and Dooly County sheriff's deputies are on the scene where three bodies have been discovered on Hill Street in Byromville, southeast of Montezuma.
"This scene is still developing," GBI Special Agent in Charge of the Perry Office J. T. Ricketson said.
When officers responded to a reported shooting shortly after 4:15 a.m., they found a woman and an infant dead outside a residence on the street of wood-frame and manufactured houses in the town of about 500 people.
Another woman was critically hurt and rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.
A search warrant was secured at 7:45 a.m. and investigators began the hunt for evidence.
K-9 tracking units discovered the body of a man across the street, Ricketson said.
"We're still sorting through the crime scene," Ricketson said.
The search warrant is being expanded to include the property where the man's body was found across the street from the discovery of the other victims.
"It's going to take us probably several hours to short is all out," Ricketson said.
Telegraph staff writer Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report.
