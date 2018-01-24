Husband accused of torching home after fighting with his wife

A Warner Robins man is in jail after allegedly setting fire to his house after a fight with his wife.
Donnell Travis Cox, 30, was arrested Monday after Houston County firefighters were called to a blaze just after 4 p.m. at 102 Heritage Drive, according to a news release.
Arson investigators and deputies determined the fire was deliberately set and learned that Cox and his wife had argued before she left the house.
Cox is accused of setting fire to the house shortly after she left and then leaving before someone reported the blaze to 911.
He later returned and was arrested.
He's being held without bond in the Houston County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Houston County sheriff's Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at 478-542-2085.
