Man accused of raping woman at north Macon apartment complex

A north Macon man is accused of breaking into a neighbor's apartment and raping her.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies arrested Demetrius Grant Williams, 27, Tuesday evening on charges of rape and burglary reported at The Arbors apartments where he lives at 3901 Northside Drive.
According to the arrest warrant, Williams allegedly broke the rear window of an apartment, entered the unit and sexually assaulted a woman at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Williams was being held Wednesday at the Bibb County jail.
