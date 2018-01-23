Trio wanted in stickup at Warner Robins Waffle House

Once the last patron left a Warner Robins eatery Tuesday morning, three men walked inside and demanded money.
The stickup happened just before 3:15 a.m. at the Waffle House at 1287 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins police said in a release Tuesday afternoon.
Two employees locked themselves in a restroom until police arrived. No one was injured.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
Comments