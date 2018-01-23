Three men are wanted in a stickup at Waffle House in Warner Robins on Jan. 23, 2018.
Three men are wanted in a stickup at Waffle House in Warner Robins on Jan. 23, 2018. Special to The Telegraph
Three men are wanted in a stickup at Waffle House in Warner Robins on Jan. 23, 2018. Special to The Telegraph

Crime

Trio wanted in stickup at Warner Robins Waffle House

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

January 23, 2018 01:20 PM



Once the last patron left a Warner Robins eatery Tuesday morning, three men walked inside and demanded money.

The stickup happened just before 3:15 a.m. at the Waffle House at 1287 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins police said in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Two employees locked themselves in a restroom until police arrived. No one was injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 478-302-5380 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

    Tracy Michelle Jones testified May 27, 2015, in the trial for her codefendant, Keith Dozier, in the 2012 embezzlement-slaying of Macon legal secretary Gail Spencer. Jones pleaded guilty to her part in the killing in 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead 9:42

They wanted money. She had access. Now she's dead
Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King 3:48

Cop Shop Podcast: Man goes off at Burger King
GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

View More Video