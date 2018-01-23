Another worker accused of stealing money from mentally disabled clients

Two women are accused of taking money from Macon's mentally disabled adults.
Earlier this month, Kismar King, of Byron, 38, was arrested on charges of theft by taking and financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
King was working as an administrative assistant at HOPE, or Helping Out People Environments, where she gained access to clients' debit cards, according to the arrest warrant.
King allegedly withdrew cash from the bank accounts containing the clients' benefits and used the money for herself.
The Telegraph reported last week that Quartinus Plesette Graham, 32, of Sandersville, who also worked at HOPE, was arrested on similar charges and accusations.
