18-year-old woman shot in south Macon

Bibb County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in South Macon Friday morning.
Just before 9 AM, deputies were called to the corner of Capitol Avenue and Chatham Street where an 18-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, Bibb sheriff's public affairs Lt. Sean DeFoe said.
Evidence markers are in the street and the intersection is roped off as investigators determine what happened.
The victim has been identified as Malikah Harris, of Macon. She has been taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health to be treated for the gunshot wound.
The wound did not appear to be life-threatening, according to first responders at the scene.
DeFoe said the shooter is described as a black male wearing a camouflage jumpsuit who ran away toward Houston Avenue.
Although the investigation is in the early stages, deputies believe the shooting might have followed a domestic dispute, DeFoe said.
