Worker accused of stealing from mentally disabled clients at group home

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 19, 2018 07:37 AM

An administrative assistant for a Macon company caring for mentally handicapped adults is accused of stealing from them.

Quartinus Plesette Graham, 32, of Sandersville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of exploiting disabled persons at Helping Out People Environments, or HOPE, according to the arrest warrant.

Graham is accused of taking debit cards from mentally handicapped clients and using them to withdraw cash at different locations and use the money for her own benefit.

The money taken was from the residents' state and federal benefits, the warrant stated.

HOPE, which is headquartered at Baconsfield Drive according to its website, provides residential and day services and community living support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Graham had already bonded out of the Bibb County jail by Friday morning.



