The Butts County Sheriff's Office released photos of murder suspect Antonio Dewayne Mitchell wanted in a homicide Monday on Mulberry Street in Jackson.
Crime

Murder suspect from Macon identified, still on the run, in Butts County investigation

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 18, 2018 06:32 AM

Butts County sheriff's investigators are one step closer to arresting a murder suspect.

After deputies released surveillance images of a Macon man known on the street at "Low" or "D.G.," he was identified as Antonio Dewayne Mitchell.

Mitchell is the last of four murder suspects to be arrested in a homicide earlier this week on Mulberry Street in Jackson.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, a Jackson man was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery, according to a post on the Butts County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Mitchell's friend, Sharrod Ross, also known as Spider, was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and false imprisonment.

Kaitlin Hulsey, who knew the victim, and a juvenile female, also were arrested on the same charges.

According to the sheriff's office, Hulsey had a relationship with the victim and went to his house Monday night.

Once she was inside, Ross, the juvenile and Mitchell allegedly came in as the men waved pistols.

The men bound the victim by his wrists and ankles and duct-taped his mouth shut.

As the gunmen went to rob a roommate in another part of the house, the victim broke free and tried to get away.

Ross and Mitchell allegedly fired several shots, killing the man, according to the sheriff's office.

Ross and the two women were captured a short time later, but Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Mitchell is asked to call the Butts County Sheriff's Office at 770-775-8216. At least a $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Mitchell's arrest, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

