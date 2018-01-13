Man shot, killed during Hawkinsville feud

2:42 After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors Pause

1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

4:47 Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins

2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot