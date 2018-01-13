Crime

January 13, 2018 7:09 PM

Man shot, killed during Hawkinsville feud

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

A man was shot and killed in Hawkinsville on Saturday afternoon by a man the authorities say had been feuding with him in recent days.

The victim, Vernard Porter, 28, of Hawkinsville, was pronounced dead at Taylor Regional Hospital. A suspect in the shooting, Dolton Harper, 36, was taken into custody at the scene of the 1:30 p.m. incident on Second Street.

As of Saturday evening, Harper had not been charged, officials said.

"They have been at odds with each other for at least a couple of weeks," Scott Whitley, special agent in charge of the GBI's Eastman office, said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the pair had been arguing about.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

More Videos

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors 2:42

After gun found at Bibb school, parents call for clear bags, searches, metal detectors

Pause
Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash 1:10

Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 4:47

Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins

'No Greater Love' opens in select theaters Friday 2:35

"No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 0:54

Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:44

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the tale of a man who reportedly peed on the wall of a pharmacy, another item about a persistent panhandler and other bits, including a strange Family Dollar shoplifting. Narrated by Joe Kovac Jr. on Jan. 5, 2018.

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

View more video

Crime