Man shot, killed during Hawkinsville feud

A man was shot and killed in Hawkinsville on Saturday afternoon by a man the authorities say had been feuding with him in recent days.
The victim, Vernard Porter, 28, of Hawkinsville, was pronounced dead at Taylor Regional Hospital. A suspect in the shooting, Dolton Harper, 36, was taken into custody at the scene of the 1:30 p.m. incident on Second Street.
As of Saturday evening, Harper had not been charged, officials said.
"They have been at odds with each other for at least a couple of weeks," Scott Whitley, special agent in charge of the GBI's Eastman office, said.
It wasn't immediately clear what the pair had been arguing about.
