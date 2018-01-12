Driver crashes into school bus carrying students then flees from the scene

The driver who crashed into the side of a school bus carrying students ran away from the crash Friday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., a Houston County school bus taking students to Macon was hit on Gray Highway near the intersection of Second Street and Clinton Road, according to 911 dispatchers.
Bibb County sheriff's deputies report the driver of the red Hyundai Veloster ran away, headed south on Gray Highway.
The front of the two-door hatchback apparently smashed into the middle of the right side of the bus near the back wheel well as the bus was crossing Gray Highway from Clinton Road.
"There were two students on the bus and no injuries," Houston County Board of Education Director of Community & School Affairs Beth McLaughlin said.
The driver, Debra Sanders, 53, of Warner Robins and an adult passenger also were on board, according to a Bibb sheriff's news release.
Traffic headed out of Macon was stopped and inbound traffic also slowed around the crash site.
The hit-and-run driver was a white man with blonde hair who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pounds.
He was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.
Bibb sheriff's traffic investigators are trying to identify the driver who ran off.
Anyone with information is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
