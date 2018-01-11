Killing of man at apartment complex lands 10 in jail with more arrests pending

Four more people are in custody in Jones County the killing of 24-year-old man at Northside Villas in Gray.
Sheriff Butch Reece announced that three men and a woman have been charged with making false statements and hindering apprehension of suspects in the death of Marquise Hardwick on Nov. 13.
Tilisha Sanford, 37, Darius Hunt, 21, R'Jay Simmons, 20, and Daquan Perry were charged after investigators interviewed numerous people in the homicide probe.
"More arrests are forthcoming," Reece announced Wednesday on Facebook.
Already 10 people have been arrested after Hardwick was fatally shot at about 1:30 a.m. at the apartments on Eatonton Highway.
Cameron Myles Banks and Justerrious Shyheim Canty, both 19, and Jaqualan Desean "Poohbear" Clark, 20, were arrested for murder in December.
At the time of Clark's arrest Dec. 19, three others were charged with hindering apprehension: Chameika Yavise Crumedy, 21, Azevius Jamal Shinholster, 19, and Kayla Danielle Greene, 17.
