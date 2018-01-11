More Videos

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death 1:11

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

Three shot at Macon house 0:31

Three shot at Macon house

Man killed at Gray apartment complex 1:20

Man killed at Gray apartment complex

Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate 1:18

Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

  • Man killed at Gray apartment complex

    Multiple agencies investigate Monday morning homicide Eatonton Highway in Gray.

Multiple agencies investigate Monday morning homicide Eatonton Highway in Gray. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com
Multiple agencies investigate Monday morning homicide Eatonton Highway in Gray. Woody Marshall wmarshall@macon.com

Crime

Killing of man at apartment complex lands 10 in jail with more arrests pending

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

January 11, 2018 06:54 AM

Four more people are in custody in Jones County the killing of 24-year-old man at Northside Villas in Gray.

Sheriff Butch Reece announced that three men and a woman have been charged with making false statements and hindering apprehension of suspects in the death of Marquise Hardwick on Nov. 13.

Tilisha Sanford, 37, Darius Hunt, 21, R'Jay Simmons, 20, and Daquan Perry were charged after investigators interviewed numerous people in the homicide probe.

"More arrests are forthcoming," Reece announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Already 10 people have been arrested after Hardwick was fatally shot at about 1:30 a.m. at the apartments on Eatonton Highway.

Cameron Myles Banks and Justerrious Shyheim Canty, both 19, and Jaqualan Desean "Poohbear" Clark, 20, were arrested for murder in December.

At the time of Clark's arrest Dec. 19, three others were charged with hindering apprehension: Chameika Yavise Crumedy, 21, Azevius Jamal Shinholster, 19, and Kayla Danielle Greene, 17.

Come back to macon.com for updates on this story and read Friday's Telegraph.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303; @liz_lines

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death 1:11

Man's body found in abandoned deemed suspicious death

Pause
Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall 3:44

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail 2:04

Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail

Three shot at Macon house 0:31

Three shot at Macon house

Man killed at Gray apartment complex 1:20

Man killed at Gray apartment complex

Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate 1:18

Controversial call decides Peach County's state title fate

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:21

Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:27

Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

  • Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

    This episode of the Cop Shop Podcast, our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities, includes the tale of a man who reportedly peed on the wall of a pharmacy, another item about a persistent panhandler and other bits, including a strange Family Dollar shoplifting. Narrated by Joe Kovac Jr. on Jan. 5, 2018.

Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

View More Video