Chinese restaurant robbed in Warner Robins

Warner Robins police are investigating an armed robbery at a Chinese restaurant.
Just after 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the Top Wok at 1244 Watson Boulevard.
Warner Robins police Asst. Chief John Wagner said no one was hurt in the robbery.
No further details were immediately available but police are expected to release more information Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
